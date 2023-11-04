Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Knowles Corporation (KN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 04, 2023 10:35 AM ETKnowles Corporation (KN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.6K Followers

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Patton Hofer - Vice President, Investor Relations

Jeffrey Niew - President & Chief Executive Officer

John Anderson - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bob Labick - CJS Securities

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna

Anthony Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital

Tristan Gerra - Baird

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Kayla Baker, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Knowles Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Vice President of Investor Relations, Patton Hofer.

Patton Hofer

Thank you, Kayla, and welcome to our Q3 2023 earnings call. I'm Patton Hofer, Vice President of Investor Relations. And presenting with me on the call today are Jeffrey Niew, our President and CEO; and John Anderson, our Senior Vice President and CFO.

Our call today will include remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects for Knowles, which constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this call will include comments about demand for company products, anticipated trends in company sales, expenses and profits, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

The Company urges it investors to review the risks and uncertainties in the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC, and the risks and uncertainties identified in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About KN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.