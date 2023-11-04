Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KDDI Corporation (KDDIY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 04, 2023 11:48 AM ETKDDI Corporation (KDDIY), KDDIF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.6K Followers

KDDI Corporation (OTCPK:KDDIY) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call November 2, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Makoto Takahashi - President, Representative Director, CEO

Toshitake Amamiya - EVP and Executive Director of Personal Business Sector

Conference Call Participants

Yoshio Ando - Daiwa Securities

Daisaku Masuno - Nomura Securities

Satoru Kikuchi - SMBC Nikko Securities

Hideaki Tanaka - Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

Yusuke Okumura - Okasan Securities

Shinji Moriyuki - SBI Securities

Kaori Chiba - JP Morgan Securities

Makoto Takahashi

Thank you. Let me share with you the financial results of the first half of the year ending in March 2024. Let me explain it in this order. The first half consolidated results of the fiscal year ending in March 2024, enjoyed increased operating revenues and operating income, a good progress versus the full year forecast. The left shows the operating revenue, which was ¥2.779 billion, up 1.4% year-on-year.

The progress ratio was 47.9%. The right is the operating income, which was ¥560.3 billion, up 0.2% year-on-year. The progress ratio was 51.9%. Next, let me explain factors for change in the first half consolidated operating income. The first half operating income was up ¥1 billion year-on-year.

From the left, group MVNO and Rakuten roaming revenues were minus ¥20.3 billion, multi-brand communications revenues were up ¥800 million. DX was up ¥5.4 billion. Financial business was down ¥9.9 billion. Energy business was plus ¥9.5 billion. Profit increased by growth in communications or revenues and focus areas despite a decrease in Rakuten roaming revenue.

Key points of the consolidated financial results. Looking beyond March 2025, there's steady growth in key areas, creating medium-term earning base. From the left, 5G communications saw its multi-brand communications ARPU revenue rebound in the first half. DX enjoyed steady expansion on profit increase. Financial business had a double-digit growth in the first half.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About KDDIY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KDDIY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.