Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.6K Followers

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Garrett Edson - IR

Matt Kaplan - CEO

Keri Davis - CFO

Mike Keller - President, Great Elm Specialty Finance

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Great Elm Capital Corp. Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Garrett Edson, a representative of the company. You may begin.

Garrett Edson

Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for Great Elm Capital Corp.'s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. If you like to be added to our distribution list, you can e-mail investorrelations@greatelmcap.com or you can sign up for alerts directly on our website, www.greatelmcc.com. I'd like to note the slide presentation posted on our website accompanying today's call.

The slide presentation can be found on our website under Financial Information, Quarterly Results. On our website, you can also find our earnings release and SEC filings. I'd like to call your attention to the customary safe harbor statement regarding forward-looking information. Also, please note that nothing in today's call constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase our securities.

Today's conference call includes forward-looking statements, and we ask that you refer to Great Elm Capital Corp.'s filings with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Great Elm Capital Corp not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law.

To obtain copies of SEC filings, please visit Great Elm Capital Corp's website under Financial Information SEC filings which is at the SEC's website. Hosting the call this morning is Matt Kaplan, Great Elm Capital Corp's Chief Executive Officer, who will be joined by Chief Financial Officer, Keri

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GECC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GECC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.