Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Interface, Inc. (TILE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 04, 2023 12:45 PM ETInterface, Inc. (TILE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.6K Followers

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christine Needles - Corporate Communications

Laurel Hurd - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bruce Hausmann - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Biros - TRG

David McGregor - Longbow Research

Keith Hughes - Truist

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q3 2023 Interface, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to welcome Christine Needles, Corporate Communications, to begin the call. Christine, over to you.

Christine Needles

Good morning, and welcome to Interface's conference call regarding third quarter 2023 results, hosted by Laurel Hurd, CEO; and Bruce Hausmann, CFO.

During today's conference call, any management comments regarding Interface's business, which are not historical information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of our management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statements, including risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements.

Management's remarks during this call also refer to certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures and explanations for their use are contained in the company's earnings release and Form 8-K furnished with the SEC today.

Lastly, this call is being recorded and broadcasted for Interface. It contains copyrighted material and may not be rerecorded or rebroadcasted without Interface's express permission. Your participation on the call confirms your consent to the company's taping and broadcasting of it. After our prepared remarks, we

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TILE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TILE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.