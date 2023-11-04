Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Swiss Re AG (SSREF) Q3 2023Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 04, 2023 1:19 PM ETSwiss Re AG (SSREF), SSREY
Swiss Re AG (OTCPK:SSREF) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Dacey - Group Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Bohun - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Ritchie - Autonomous

Kamran Hossain - JPMorgan

Freya Kong - Bank of America

Will Hardcastle - UBS

Derald Goh - RBC

Tryfonas Spyrou - Berenberg

James Shuck - Citi

Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca

Guilhem Horvath - BNP Paribas

Ivan Bokhmat - Barclays

Operator

Good morning or good afternoon. Welcome to the Swiss Re's Nine Month 2023 Results Conference Call. Please note that today's conference call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to John Dacey, Group CFO, please go ahead.

John Dacey

Thank you. And good morning or good afternoon to everyone on the call, I'm here with Thomas Bohun, our Head of Investor Relations, to talk you through the nine months 2023 results. Before we go to Q&A, allow me to make a few quick remarks on the release that we put out this morning. We're reporting solid results today for the first nine months with a profit of $2.5 billion. We're on track to achieve the full-year target of more than $3 billion of net income.

All businesses contributed to a strong third quarter. P&C Re's third quarter combined ratio of 93.7% absorbed $421 million of large nat cat losses related to various events in a busy nat cat quarter for the industry. We added significant amounts of assumption driven reserves, therefore in the form of incurred but not reported reserves to the U.S. liability portfolio, reinforcing overall reserves strength.

The majority of the liability reserve additions were once again offset by releases in other lines while the remaining was compensated by a strong underlying margin. As

