Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (PESI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.6K Followers

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Waldman - Investor Relations

Mark Duff - President & Chief Executive Officer

Ben Naccarato - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Dr. Louis Centofanti - Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives

Conference Call Participants

Howard Brous - Wellington Shields & Co.

Brian Russo - Sidoti & Company

Ross Taylor - ARS Investment Partners

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Perma-Fix third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host from Investor Relations, David Waldman. The floor is yours.

David Waldman

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Perma-Fix Environmental Services third quarter 2023 conference call. On the call with us this morning are Mark Duff, President and CEO; Dr. Louis Centofanti, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives; and Ben Naccarato, Chief Financial Officer.

The company issued a press release this morning containing third quarter 2023 financial results, which is also posted on the company's website. If you have any questions after the call, or would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at (212) 671-1020.

I'd also like to remind everyone that certain statements contained within this conference call, may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and include certain non-GAAP financial measures.

All statements on this conference call other than a statement of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, that is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results and performance of the company, to differ materially from such statements.These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the company's filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as this morning's press

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PESI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PESI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.