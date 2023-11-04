Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 04, 2023 3:58 PM ETR1 RCM Inc. (RCM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.6K Followers

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Evan Smith - Investor Relations

Lee Rivas - Chief Executive Officer

Jennifer Williams - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen

Jailendra Singh - Truist Securities

Daniel Grosslight - Citigroup

Glen Santangelo - Jefferies

Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore ISI

Sean Dodge - RBC Capital Markets

Jack Wallace - Guggenheim Securities

George Hill - Deutsche Bank

Craig Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley

Jeff Garro - Stephens

Richard Close - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Sydney and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the R1 RCM Q3 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Evan Smith, you may now begin your conference.

Evan Smith

Good morning, everyone. Certain statements made during this call maybe considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, any statements about our future growth plans and performance, including statements about our strategic and cost-saving initiatives, our liquidity position and our growth opportunities and our future financial performance are forward-looking statements. These statements are often identified by the use of words such as anticipate, believe, estimate, intend, design, may, plan, project, would and similar expressions or variations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made on today’s call involve risks and uncertainties. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law.

Our actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About RCM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RCM

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.