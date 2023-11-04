Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Savaria Corporation (SISXF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 04, 2023 4:23 PM ETSavaria Corporation (SISXF), SIS:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.6K Followers

Savaria Corporation (OTCPK:SISXF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marcel Bourassa - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Reitknecht - Chief Financial Officer

Sébastien Bourassa - Vice President, Operations and Integration

Nicolas Rimbert - Vice President, Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Cheryl Zhang - TD Securities

Michael Glen - Raymond James

Frederic Tremblay - Desjardins Capital Markets

Justin Keywood - Stifel

Zachary Evershed - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sarah, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Savaria Corporation’s Q3 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

This call may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the disclosure statement contained in Savaria’s most recent press release issued on 1st of November with respect to its Q3 2023 results.

Thank you. Mr. Bourassa, you may begin your conference.

Marcel Bourassa

Thank you very much, Sarah. So, as you mentioned, my name is Marcel Bourassa, and it’s a pleasure to begin the call, okay. After that, okay, I will transfer that to my colleague. If I was taking and every year, okay, I think, we are going in the right direction.

Now, we have Q2 a little bit too weak, okay, but Q3, I think, you can see that Europe, okay, will be better in the coming quarter, and so that will be an impact, okay, on our sales and EBITDA. So I am very positive, okay.

And one thing very important, okay. It’s -- we are based -- our company is based on the aging of the population. And you can see, okay, that we have the war, okay. It’s sad, okay, but it’s happened, okay. And we have some country, okay, that man, it’s always, okay, question, okay, like, not very respectful

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SISXF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SISXF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.