Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Investors head into the new week with stocks making a recovery push and Treasury yields falling back. The economic calendar is light, with the release of the Federal Reserve Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey being one of the key releases. Analysts think the reading on bank lending conditions will be important in assessing credit and growth risks going forward. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at a panel at the IMF's annual research conference. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will also speak. The turn in the bond market will be a major point of discussion. Seeking Alpha analyst Jim Sloan recommended buying bonds before rates slip back below the long-term average. The earnings calendar slows down, with more than 400 of the 500 companies in the S&P 500 Index already having made the trip into the earnings confessional. Some of the notable reporters scheduled for next week are Disney (NYSE:DIS), Gilead Sciences (GILD), and Uber Technologies (UBER). Key events to watch include AI events for OpenAI and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), as well as Investor Days for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Earnings spotlight: Monday, November 6 - NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT), and Diamondback Energy (FANG).



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, November 7 - Gilead Sciences (GILD), Uber Technologies (UBER), UBS Group (UBS), GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS), Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), eBay (EBAY), and Coupang (CPNG).



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, November 8 - Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Ralph Lauren (RL), Disney (DIS), Biogen (BIIB), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), MGM Resorts (MGM), Roblox (RBLX), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Skillz (SKLZ) and Lyft (LYFT).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, November 9 - AstraZeneca (AZN), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Li Auto (LI), Groupon (GRPN), News Corporation (NWSA) and Archer Aviation (ACHR).



Earnings spotlight: Friday, November 10 - Soho House (SHCO).

Dividend watch: Companies projected to boost their quarterly dividend payouts include A10 Networks (ATEN) to $0.07 from $0.06, Motorola Solutions (MSI) to $0.97 from $0.88, Roper (ROP) to $0.75 from $0.6825, and Lancaster Colony (LANC) to $0.90 from $0.85. Dividend investors have a new ETF to consider. Of interest, the Roundhill S&P Dividend Monarchs ETF (KNGS) began trading a few days ago. The KNGS ETF fund is described as an opportunity for investors to tap into the elite group of dividend payers, providing both the potential for robust yield and the premium quality associated with enduring blue-chip names. Companies in the S&P Dividend Monarchs Index are noted to have showcased steadfast dividend dedication, with several boasting over 65 years of consecutive dividend increases. Top holdings in the fund include 3M (MMM), Leggett & Platt (LEG), Black Hills (BKH), and Kimberly-Clark (KMB). See Seeking Alpha's list of Quick Dividend Stock Picks.

AI events: The first-ever OpenAI DevDay in San Francisco is expected to offer a preview of new tools and ideas. OpenAI says more than 2 million developers are using GPT-4, GPT-3.5, DALL·E and Whisper for a wide range of use cases—from integrating smart assistants into existing applications to building entirely new applications and services that weren't possible before. Moderna's (MRNA) virtual Digital and AI Investor Event has been circled by analysts as a potential share price catalyst, with the company due to give presentations discussing digital strategy and the role of AI in accelerating its innovation, scale, and value creation.

Quant ratings: Stocks with recent quant rating changes include Amgen (AMGN) to Strong Buy from Hold, Aurora Innovation (AUR) to Buy from Hold, and Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) to Sell from Hold. See the stocks with the very highest rated Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings