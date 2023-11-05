Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hershey: Near A 2-Year Low - Why It's Finally Time To Buy

Nov. 05, 2023 9:30 AM ETThe Hershey Company (HSY)LLY, NVO, WMT, XLP3 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Consumer Staples stocks, including The Hershey Company stock, have experienced a significant decline over the past few months. HSY also nearly reached a two-year low.
  • Investors have bailed out of HSY, likely anticipating structural headwinds as consumers could turn more health-conscious. Its previous overvaluation also didn't help matters.
  • However, after a nearly 35% decline, HSY is no longer that expensive. Its robust "A-" profitability grade should help underpin its market leadership.
  • I argue why it's time for buyers to consider adding exposure at the current levels, notwithstanding potential downside volatility.
Citing Rising Cost Of Ingredients, Hershey"s Raises Prices 8 Percent

Scott Olson

Consumer Staples (XLP) stocks have suffered one of their worst hammering in recent times. Notably, XLP declined more than 16% from its mid-2023 highs through its lows in October 2023. For defensive sectors like XLP, the last time such a steep

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
29.25K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying leading growth companies, spot emerging market trends and discern secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

krielenj profile picture
krielenj
Today, 9:59 AM
Premium
Comments (5)
Have you looked at the development of cocoa prices?
RJMC profile picture
RJMC
Today, 9:52 AM
Premium
Comments (1.3K)
I would rather wait until it fell below $150. It is headed that way imo. Too early to start a position.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:38 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.9K)
WOW! Another Sunday morning with you and Leo Nelissen publishing favorable articles on the same stock within hours of each other! Here's a copy of the comment that I just posted on Leo's article:

"There's absolutely nothing wrong with investing in HSY for a decent dividend and reasonable appreciation potential. However, when I did a deep dive into HSY recently and compared it to KHC and CAG I chose to buy a large position in KHC and a smaller position in CAG because they each pay a materially higher dividend and more importantly because HSY trades at Enterprise Value/EBITDA and Price/Cash Flow ratios that are 50% higher than those of KHC and CAG, making KHC and CAG cheaper by comparison if you believe in the predictive ability of those two ratios, which I certainly do.
In the past month (or so) since I bought KHC and CAG, they each rose in price while HSY declined in price. If HSY were to continue to decline in price on a comparative basis, ultimately it would be a toss up among the three. But not quite yet."

I will post a link to this article in Leo's article, for which the link is:

seekingalpha.com/...

When two of my favorite SA Analysts agree, it's likely a good bet even if I don't think it's the best available choice in this sector.
