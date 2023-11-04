Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Marathon Oil: Free Cash Flow Machine And Portfolio Hedge

Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • The oil market offers a hedge against risks impacting stocks and bonds, with rising oil prices contributing to inflation and interest rate hikes.
  • Correlations between stocks, bonds, and oil-producing stocks have shifted, with oil stocks benefiting from inflation, while stocks and bonds move together due to shared exposure to inflation.
  • Marathon Oil is a good hedge investment as a US-based oil producer that stands to gain from a potential block to Iranian oil exports.
  • Even without geopolitical pressures, Marathon's low valuation, compared to its strong free cash flow, makes it a much better investment than most stocks and bonds.
  • Marathon Oil may have the best risk-reward potential amongst large US oil producers.
The oil market is among the few that offers a general hedge against the most significant risks impacting stocks and bonds. In 2021, the sharp rise in oil and gas prices was a major contributing factor to inflation, hampering the profitability of some

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of USO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

I'm long the stock. Thank you.
