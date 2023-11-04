Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 04, 2023 10:45 PM ETPGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.61K Followers

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brad West - Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

Jeff Jackson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Craig Henderson - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Keith Hughes - Truist

Doug Wardlaw - JPMorgan

Joe Ahlersmeyer - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to PGT Innovation’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to PGT Innovation’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Brad West. Please go ahead.

Brad West

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the PGT Innovation’s third quarter 2023 conference call. With me on the call today are President and CEO, Jeff Jackson; and our Interim Chief Financial Officer, Craig Henderson.

On the Investor Relations section of our company website, you will find the earnings press release issued earlier today as well as the slide presentation we have posted to accompany today’s discussion.

This webcast is being recorded and will be available for replay on the company’s website. Before we begin our prepared remarks, please direct your attention to the disclosure statement on Slide 2 of the presentation as well as the disclaimers included in the earnings press release and our SEC filings that discuss forward-looking statements.

Today’s remarks contain forward-looking statements including statements about our 2023 financial performance outlook. Those statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information and factors that could cause actual results to differ from expected results, is available in the company’s most recent SEC filings. Additionally, on Slide 3, note that we report results using non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide additional information to help investors compare performance between reporting periods. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures when available is included

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PGTI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PGTI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.