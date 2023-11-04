Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Aena S.M.E., S.A. (ANNSF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 04, 2023 11:20 PM ETAena S.M.E., S.A. (ANNSF), ANYYY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.61K Followers

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCPK:ANNSF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ignacio Hernandez - Finance Director

Maurici Lucena - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Elodie Rall - JPMorgan

Nicolo Pessina - Mediabanca

Aleksandra Arsova - Equita

Sathish Sivakumar - Citigroup

Christian Nedelcu - UBS

Graham Hunt - Jefferies

Marcin Wojtal - Bank of America

Manish Beria - Societe Generale

Dario Maglione - BNP Paribas

Luis Prieto - Kepler

Filipe Liete - CaixaBank

Jose Arroyas - Santander

Ignacio Hernandez

Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to our Nine Month Results Presentation for year 2023. This is Ignacio Castejón speaking. It's a real pleasure being with all of you today.

Our Chairman and CEO, Maurici Lucena, will host the call together with Carlos Gade, Head of IR, and myself. Jose Leo sends his apologies for not being present on the call today with us as he's on sick leave at this moment in time.

Now I will give the floor to Maurici Lucena. Thank you, Maurici.

Maurici Lucena

Thank you, Ignacio. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining us today. I will start, as usual, with the key highlights. And then I will give the floor again to Ignacio Castejón. And at the end, as always, we will have the opportunity to discuss whatever issue you want in our Q&A session.

Okay. I will start with traffic. As you can see on the documents that we sent you, the first nine months of 2023 have performed very well. Aena group traffic increased by 17.4%, up to 240 million passengers, which represents a recovery of 100.8% of the traffic in the same months of 2019.

Concretely, in Spain, the traffic increased up to 216.6 million passengers, which is equivalent to 101.3% of the traffic in 2019. And as usual, in the

