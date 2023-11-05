Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Philip Morris International: One Of My Highest Conviction Picks

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.23K Followers

Summary

  • Every month, my colleagues and I at Dividend Kings provide members with our updated top 5 buys.
  • My inaugural top buy list included Philip Morris International as one of my picks.
  • As it shifts more and more toward reduced-risk products, the company's recent earnings results reiterate its amazing long-term growth potential.
  • Philip Morris International is trading at a 17% discount relative to my fair value and Dividend Kings' fair value.
  • Investors could be set up for 18% annual total returns through 2025 and almost as strong of returns through 2033 all while getting paid a safe 5.7% yield.

stack of one hundred dollars notes

Stacks of U.S. $100 banknotes.

Pineapple Studio

Given that my dividend growth stock portfolio consists of over 100 individual stocks, it's safe to say that I'm a major believer in the concept of diversification. But with my top 10 holdings contributing

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.23K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being an analyst for The Motley Fool back in June 2021 under my real name of Kody Kester. As a display of my gratitude, I will still be writing one article a month for SA starting in July 2022.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
StevieCool
Today, 1:36 AM
Comments (1.3K)
I think British American Tobacco and Altria are better. PM has an extremely high dividend payout ratio. Both in terms of EPS and free cash flow. In my opinion, the share is clearly too expensive for this.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.