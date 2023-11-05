Mark Wilson

I've written 600 articles on Seeking Alpha so far. I've held Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) shares for a few years now. But I've never written about this company and its stock. I found it strange when I realized this but then it makes sense. I've personally never monitored how Berkshire, the company was doing and hence never felt compelled to monitor the stock beyond the passing glance. This is down to two reasons:

(1) the way the company is built, with its diversified businesses

(2) the trust built by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger in the worlds of business and investing.

But, there is a start to everything. So, this is my first ever article on this wonderful company, reviewing its just released Q3 earnings. Let's roll with the latest edition of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

The Good

Overall revenue grew 21% YoY, propelled by a 14% jump in insurance premium revenue, which jumped to $21.3 billion. The insurance division also fueled operating earnings due to lesser than expected losses, claims, and expenses. Float was one of the things investors were looking forward to and it came in at an impressive $167 billion. But we all know insurance business is fickle when it comes to predicting short-term trends. A disaster could strike anywhere, anytime. However, it must said that the company's screening policies (I was a GEICO customer for many years until recently) are set with the intent of weathering any storm (no pun intended).

At $157.24 billion, the cash position is not just the highest in the company's history but also is large enough to buy all but 58 countries in the world (individually, that is). But being the value-hunter that he is, Buffett has openly admitted that finding elephant sized deals that make a difference to Berkshire, at value, is hard. Cash being 20% of the company's market capitalization definitely adds a higher base to the stock price, especially considering the diversified businesses that Berkshire is in.

We can discuss the cause and effect all day long but in hindsight, it looks like the company's move to double down in Japan is proving beneficial as the Japanese stock market hit a 33-year high. What started out as 5% positions in the top 5 trading companies has now expanded to at least 8.50% in each. This nice Seeking Alpha article has more details about the 5 companies and Berkshire's returns so far from these.

From a technical perspective, the market's recent turnaround has pushed BRK.B stock above all but the 50-Day moving average. The 200-Day moving average is in a sweet spot as it is just 5% below the current price, offering a relatively close by support area. I expect the stock to tick higher based on the numbers reported in Q3 as well as the general market momentum.

BRKB Moving Avgs (barchart.com)

The Bad

While insurance revenue jumped 14% as stated above, insurance expenses (selling and general) went up more than 25% YoY. Inflation does not exempt even what is considered the best run company in the world.

BRK Q3 Insurance Expenses (berkshirehathaway.com)

I am cheating here a little but come on, $157.24 billion in cash and no worthwhile stock to invest in for the most successful investor of all time? Once again, inflation is not partial to Berkshire and its investors. The real value of this cash pile has been eroding over time and waiting for a crash that may never come does not sound like the best strategy. At least not when the cash pile is 1/5th of your total value.

Just $1 billion of this pile being allocated to buyback in Q3 also suggests the company does not believe its shares are worth chasing here. Seeking Alpha investors calling out the company for not paying a dividend do have a point but historically, the company has provided better return on equity than most average investors could hope for. But will that remain the case? I'd like to see the company putting more cash to use, at least in the form of buybacks.

The Ugly

Railroad revenue fell 15% YoY and may take a while to recover. This should not be surprising given the various headwinds faced by this industry due to inflation in general, higher fuel cost, and supply chain issues.

Insurance dominated not just in revenue but in operating income as well. The reliance on a good quarter without catastrophe is more pronounced when you look at the numbers below. Operating income was either down (Railroad, Utilities, Energy, Non controlled businesses, other) or up slightly (Other controlled businesses) when you take out the insurance division. The non-insurance slowdown is largely applicable YoY for Q3 as well for the first nine months of the year.

Operating Income (berkshirehathaway.com)

Apple Inc. (AAPL) represented $156.8 billion of Berkshire's total value at the end of Q3. Add that to the cash pile mentioned above, you get $314 billion, which is more than 40% of the company's total worth. And just 5 stocks form nearly 80% of the company's securities portfolio as covered here by Seeking Alpha. Those two facts don't scream diversification at all to me. With Apple's recent slowdown, this is something Berkshire investors need to be mindful of.

Conclusion

Buffett once remarked "Invest in businesses that an idiot can run because one day an idiot will run them". Will all due respects to the successors that the man himself has picked, I believe that is how he has set up Berkshire for success, long after he is gone. I don't know if I will make it a habit of reviewing Berkshire closely here on but the stock is likely to stay in my portfolio forever while requiring very little upkeep (monitoring). While Q3 was basically an insurance show, the company is built to last with different segments being stronger depending on economic cycles. I recommend adding on any weaknesses and passing it on to future generations, despite the fact that the company does not pay a dividend.