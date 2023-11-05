Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 05, 2023 12:18 AM ETPlaya Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.61K Followers

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Hymel - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Bruce Wardinski - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

Patrick Scholes - Truist Securities

Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank

Smedes Rose - Citi

Tyler Batory - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Playa Hotels & Resorts Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Hymel. Please go ahead.

Ryan Hymel

Thank you very much, Betsy. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Playa Hotels & Resorts Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind participants that many of our comments today will be considered forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from what has been communicated. Forward-looking statements made today are effective only as of today, and the company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ, please review the risk factors section of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which we filed last night with the SEC. We've updated our Investor Relations website, at investors.playaresorts.com, with the company's recent releases.

In addition, reconciliations to GAAP of the non-GAAP financial measures we discuss on this call were included in yesterday's press release. On today's call, Bruce Wardinski, Playa's Chairman and CEO, will provide comments on the third quarter demand trends and key operational highlights. I will then review our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PLYA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLYA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.