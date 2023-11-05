Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 05, 2023 12:34 AM ETPediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.61K Followers

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Charles Lynch - Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy

Dr. Jim Swift - Chief Executive Officer

Marc Richards - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Tanquilut - Jefferies

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. later we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Charles Lynch. Please go ahead.

Charles Lynch

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I will quickly read our forward-looking statements and then we will get into the call. Certain statements and information during this conference call may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by Pediatrix management in light of their experience and assessment of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

Any forward-looking statements made during this call are made as of today and Pediatrix undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the company’s filings with the SEC, including the sections entitled Risk Factors.

In today’s remarks by management, we will be discussing non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures can be

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MD

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.