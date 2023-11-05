Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Nov. 05, 2023 12:39 AM ETCURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Nick Panarese - Head of IR

Doug Clark - CEO

Izzy Dawood - CFO

Conference Call Participants

John Hecht - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the CURO Group Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recoded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Nick Panarese, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nick Panarese

Thank you, and good morning. CURO released its third quarter 2023 results before the market opened today, which, along with our earnings presentation, are available on our investor website at ir.curo.com. With me on today's call are CURO's Chief Executive Officer, Doug Clark; and Chief Financial Officer, Izzy Dawood.

Today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on the business environment as we currently see it. As such, it includes certain important risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our press release issued this morning in our Form 10-Q and Form 10-K for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the matters described in today's discussion. Any forward-looking statements made on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements as a result of new information or future events.

In addition to U.S. GAAP reporting, we present in the earnings presentation, certain financial measures that do not conform to generally accepted accounting principles. We believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the understanding of our performance. Reconciliation between these GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included in the appendix to our earnings presentation.

Current and prior period financial information is presented

