Scott Olson

Introduction

It's time to talk about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), one of the best consumer staples on the market. As I've often said, if I didn't have so much (positively correlated) PepsiCo (PEP) exposure, I would be buying HSY with both hands.

The Hershey Company

In this article, I'll explain what makes HSY such a powerful dividend growth stock in light of its steadily rising distributions, its favorable risk/reward profile, and its recently released earnings.

The recent sell-off caused by inflation fears has not resulted in weak growth guidance and is now offering an investment opportunity with a potential above-average total return over the next few years.

So, let's get to it!

An Unbeatable Risk/Reward?

When it comes to building long-term wealth, I prefer companies that are able to consistently hike their dividend.

Historically speaking, these companies have the best performance. Going back to 1973, consistent dividend growers have:

Beaten the market, outperforming non-growth dividend payers and non-dividend paying stocks by a wide margin.

Beaten the market with lower volatility.

Nuveen

In other words, when picking the right stocks, investors can get a higher return with less risk. If that doesn't sound good, I don't know what does.

That's also why I always make the case to own at least some lower-yielding stocks with elevated dividend growth potential. I have nothing against high-yield stocks. I just believe a good balance is important - even for retired investors who expect to invest for another 10-20 years.

That's where The Hershey Company comes in.

Going back to 1986, HSY shares have returned 13% per year with a standard deviation of 21.7%.

The S&P 500 has returned 10.5%, which isn't bad either, with a 15.4% standard deviation.

Portfolio Visualizer

Now, it gets better.

Over the past five years, HSY has returned 14.1% per year with a standard deviation of 18.1%.

During this period, the S&P 500 has returned 10.9% per year with a HIGHER standard deviation of 18.7%.

This risk/reward profile is impressive.

It also comes with a terrific dividend track record.

HSY currently pays $1.192 per share per quarter. This translates to a 2.5% dividend yield.

Since the financial crisis, when the dividend was kept steady, the company has hiked its dividend every single year.

Data by YCharts

The 5-year dividend CAGR is 10%. On July 27, the company has hiked its dividend by 15.1%! The dividend is protected by a 44% payout ratio.

Hence, the only negative grade on the Seeking Alpha HSY dividend scorecard is its yield. All other grades are in the A range.

Seeking Alpha

With that said, HSY is currently in a downtrend.

Shares are down 32% from their 52-week high, making it one of the worst sell-offs since the Great Financial Crisis.

FINVIZ

This has at least two reasons.

Elevated inflation is pressuring consumers. Consumer goods are always competing with generic brands. Elevated inflation makes it so much worse.

Data by YCharts

Investors fear that weight loss drugs could hurt consumers' interest in junk food. My personal opinion is that these fears won't materialize.

Having said that, the company's numbers and comments confirm this.

HSY Has Significant Pricing Power

In the third quarter of this year, The Hershey Company achieved 11.1% net sales growth and a 19.8% increase in adjusted earnings per share. The growth was attributed to the company's ability to adapt and execute in a changing consumer environment, which is further supported by the numbers seen in the chart below.

The numbers below show two major things. First of all, the company's pricing power, as prices were up 9.8% in the quarter. Second, despite very strong price gains, organic volumes were up almost 1%. I did not expect volumes to be this strong.

The Hershey Company

North America Confectionery Segment: This segment experienced organic, constant currency sales growth of 10.1% in the quarter, primarily driven by an 11-point contribution from price realization. Volumes were down slightly.

This segment experienced organic, constant currency sales growth of 10.1% in the quarter, primarily driven by an 11-point contribution from price realization. Volumes were down slightly. North America Salty Snacks Segment: This segment saw organic, constant currency sales grow by 25.5%, which included a 16-point benefit from planned inventory increases ahead of an ERP (enterprise resource planning) implementation. The base business grew at a mid-single-digit rate, driven by new Dot's distribution in the club channel. However, it's expected that the fourth quarter will see organic sales decline to low double digits due to seasonal timing and fewer promotional programs.

This segment saw organic, constant currency sales grow by 25.5%, which included a 16-point benefit from planned inventory increases ahead of an ERP (enterprise resource planning) implementation. The base business grew at a mid-single-digit rate, driven by new Dot's distribution in the club channel. However, it's expected that the fourth quarter will see organic sales decline to low double digits due to seasonal timing and fewer promotional programs. International Segment: The organic constant currency sales for the International segment declined by 1.2%, partly due to planned actions such as discontinuing a dairy beverage product line in Mexico and a later holiday season in India. Competitive activity in key markets also played a role in the decline.

Moreover, the adjusted gross margin increased by 240 basis points in the third quarter. This growth was due to pricing and productivity gains offsetting inflation and higher manufacturing and overhead costs.

The full-year gross margin expansion is expected to be at the high end of the previously communicated range of 80 to 90 basis points.

With regard to the aforementioned ERP developments that impacted planned inventory increases, Hershey is focusing on supply chain capacity initiatives and has made incremental capacity investments to meet customer seasonal demand and improve service levels.

They have successful ERP implementations and are preparing for the U.S. transition next spring, leveraging cross-functional expertise and lessons learned from previous transitions.

What's Next?

HSY also commented on consumer trends.

During its earnings call, the company noted that consumer behavior is shifting, with more consumers looking for value, cutting back on discretionary purchases, shopping at discount channels, and buying smaller sizes.

There is also more category and brand switching, with certain categories and satiating foods outperforming.

I'm not surprised by these comments, given my coverage of consumer health.

Hershey is focusing on channels where consumers are increasing their trips, such as dollar, club, and discount stores.

They are leaning into brands that deliver on consumers' need for value and satiation.

With more stable supply chain performance and increased capacity, they are evaluating price pack architecture opportunities to meet changing consumer needs and optimizing investments in trade and media.

Despite shifting consumer sentiment, the company is very upbeat about its future, as it maintained its full-year outlook for adjusted earnings per share growth at 11% to 12%.

This outlook includes 8% net sales growth.

Having that said, HSY shares offer a great risk/reward. The findings below are based on the data in the FAST Graphs chart.

Over the past two decades, HSY has traded at a normalized P/E ratio of 22.8.

Currently, the stock trades at a blended P/E ratio of 20.0.

Despite economic weakness, HSY is expected to maintain strong growth.

This year, EPS is expected to grow by 12%. Next year, analysts expect EPS to grow by 6%, followed by a potential boost to 7% in 2025.

Incorporating a return to its normalized valuation and expected growth rates would pave the road for 15.8% annualized returns through 2025. That would be slightly above its longer-term total return growth.

FAST Graphs

A 15.8% annual return is a theoretical return based on a fair valuation and reasonable growth expectations.

While I obviously cannot guarantee that we'll see these returns, it does show that the risk/reward has gotten really good at these levels.

If I didn't own so much PepsiCo already in a highly concentrated 20-stock portfolio, I would be a buyer of HSY at these levels.

Takeaway

The Hershey Company presents an enticing opportunity for dividend-focused investors.

With a history of consistent dividend growth and a well-balanced risk/reward profile, HSY stands out as a compelling option.

Despite a recent downturn driven by inflation concerns and changing consumer trends, the company has displayed impressive pricing power and resilience in adapting to market shifts.

With its current valuation and growth expectations, HSY could offer an above-average return through 2025, making it an attractive choice for those seeking both stability and growth in their portfolio.