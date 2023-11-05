Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 05, 2023 1:51 AM ETRevvity, Inc. (RVTY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.61K Followers

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Willoughby - Senior Vice President Investor Relations

Prahlad Singh - President and Chief Executive Officer

Max Krakowiak - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Donnelly - Citigroup Inc.

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Derik De Bruin - Bank of America

Andrew Cooper - Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Eve Burstein - Bernstein Research

Jack Meehan - Nephron Research LLC

Matthew Sykes - Goldman Sachs

Joshua Waldman - Cleveland Research Company LLC

Daniel Brennan - TD Cowen

Luke Sergott - Barclays Plc

Dan Leonard - UBS Group AG

Daniel Arias - Stifel Financial Corp.

Catherine Schulte - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Q3 2023 Revvity Earnings Conference Call. My name is Alex. I’ll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]

I’ll now hand it over to your host, Steve Willoughby, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Steve Willoughby

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Revvity’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. On the call with me today are Prahlad Singh, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Max Krakowiak, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone of the safe harbor statements that we have outlined in our press release issued earlier this morning and also those in our SEC filings. Statements or comments made on this call may be forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not necessarily limited to financial projections or other statements of the company’s plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. These matters involve certain risks and uncertainties.

The company’s actual results may differ significantly from those projected or suggested due to a variety of factors, which are discussed in detail in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About RVTY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RVTY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.