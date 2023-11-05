Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 05, 2023 3:07 AM ETGolden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.61K Followers

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Joe Jaffoni - Investor Relations

Blake Sartini - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Charles Protell - President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jordan Bender - JMP Securities LLC

Carlo Santarelli - Deutsche Bank

David Katz - Jefferies LLC

Chad Beynon - Macquarie Capital

John DeCree - CBRE Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Golden Entertainment Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal remarks. Please note, this call is being recorded today.

Now, I'd like to turn the conference over to Joe Jaffoni, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Joe Jaffoni

Thank you very much, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. On the call today is Blake Sartini, the company's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Charles Protell, the company's President and Chief Financial Officer.

On today's call, we will make forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained in today's press release and our filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or otherwise.

During today's call, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures in talking about our performance. You can find the reconciliation of GAAP financial measures in our press release, which is available on our website. We'll start the call with Charles reviewing details of the third quarter results and a business update. Following that, Blake and Charles will take your questions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GDEN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GDEN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.