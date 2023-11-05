Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Week In Review: Hengrui Out-Licenses Next-Gen PARP1 To Merck KGaA For $1.7B

Nov. 05, 2023 3:15 AM ETBLRX, CHRS, CSPHF, LLY, MKGAF, MKKGY, NPKYF, NPKYY, SHJBF, TRSBF
Summary

  • Jiangsu Hengrui Pharma out-licensed global rights (ex-China) for its next-gen PARP1 inhibitor to Germany’s Merck KGaA.
  • BioLineRx, an Israeli biotech, out-licensed China rights to a stem cell mobilizer for multiple myeloma and stem cell diseases to Guangzhou Gloria Biosciences.
  • Shanghai Junshi Bio and Coherus BioSciences announced the US FDA approved their partnered PD-1 drug to treat two nasopharyngeal carcinoma indications without any US trials.
  • HuidaGene Therapeutics, a Shanghai-New Jersey gene editing company, dosed the first patient in a China-US Phase I/IIa clinical trial for inherited blindness caused by RPE65 mutations.

Molecular Structure - Lights Concept

BlackJack3D

Deals and Financings

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharma out-licensed global rights (ex-China) for its next-gen PARP1 inhibitor to Germany’s Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) for a $170 million upfront payment and up to $1.5 billion in milestones, plus royalties (see

This article was written by

