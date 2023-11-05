The Stock Market: It's All On The Fed And The Feeling Is Good

Domepitipat

"New economic data and the Fed's latest policy decision gave investors hope that the economy is pulling back enough for inflation to abate without falling into a recession--and that interest rates could be near their peak."

So writes Hannah Miao in the Wall Street Journal.

"What's driving the markets has got little to nothing to do with earnings season." Ms. Miao quotes Toy Roth, the chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust.

"The Fed on Wednesday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged and hinted the central bank could be done raising rates for now...."

Here is the connection.

The traders in the stock market are now expecting that the Federal Reserve will not raise its policy rate of interest in December...with a probability of 95 percent.

A week ago the probability was only 79 percent.

The Fed's driving the market.

Check it out.......

Stock Market Index Performance (FactSet)

On Wednesday, the day the Fed announced its decision to hold the policy rate where it was...the Standard & Poor's 500 Stock Index rose by 44 points...and closed on Friday 164 points above Tuesday's close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped by 223 points on Wednesday...and ended the week over 1,000 points higher than Tuesday's close.

The NASDAQ? Up 210 on Wednesday alone. Rose by 627 points from Tuesday's close to Friday's close.

Justin Lahart writes about "The Improbably Strong Economy" and concludes that "the chances of the economy avoiding a recession seem stronger now than they did even a few months ago."

Thank you, Federal Reserve.

But, this week's news seems to be just a reinforcement of what financial investors seemed to be thinking for a while.

On Saturday, my post, "What Is The Bond Market Telling Us?" looked at the analysis that investors had been building into the bond market since March 2023.

It seems that with the Fed's effort to calm the waters in the banking industry due to a bank failure or two, the investment community started taking a different approach to Federal Reserve actions.

Starting in April, I wrote, there was a very definite change in the way that investors seemed to be seeing things.

Over the next several months, the yields on 5-year and 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose by about 100 basis points, but, the market reasoning behind this rise was the strength of the economy.

This movement came, not because investors were expecting inflation to rise. In fact, the inflationary expectations built into bond yields have remained constant since the April moves.

As reported in that post, investors in the bond markets seemed to be expecting that inflation would stay around 2.3 percent per year for the next five years...and for the next ten years.

It was the change in expectations about economic growth that investors were responding to.

At the end of March 2023, investors had built a 1.2 percent annual rate of economic growth into the bond yields.

Right now, investor expectations for economic growth over the next five years, and over the next ten years are around 2.2 percent.

The overall picture for economic growth and for price inflation through the next ten years seemed to be very like the actual performance of the U.S. economy between the end of the Great Recession and the beginning of the Covid-19 recession. All-in-all it was not a bad decade economically.

Just another note: unemployment stayed very low during the decade spending a lot of time below 4.0 percent.

My point is that these bond investors appear to believe that any recession during this time will be quite minor and that economic growth is going to progress along adequately

Looking at this in another way, it can be argued that these investors believe that the Federal Reserve will protect the economy on the downside and that over the next decade, we cannot expect worse than happened in the 2010s.

And, look what happened to the stock market during that decade.

The NASDAQ index rose from 1,978.5 in July 2009, right at the end of the Great Recession, and grew to 9,150.9 at the end of the period of expansion in January 2020.

Not a bad performance!

As the headlines in the commentary by James Mackintosh read in Saturday's Wall Street Journal, "In the Long Run, Investing Is All About the Economy."

And, in the current case, the economy seems to be all about the Federal Reserve...or, at least the investment community thinks so.

Get the Fed moving in the right direction and just watch stock prices rise.

Well, at least a lot of people seem to believe that this is the case at this time.

Sure looks good.

Little inflation. Slow, but steady economic growth. Low unemployment.

High stock prices.