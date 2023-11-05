Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Bolstered By $500 Million Equity Infusion Is A 'Buy' Into 2024

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
37 Followers

Summary

  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is transitioning from clinical trials to market-ready solutions for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and liver fibrosis.
  • Their leading candidate, Resmetirom, is in Phase III clinical trials and is expected to enter the market by spring 2024, pending FDA approval.
  • A recent injection of $500 million in equity has strengthened Madrigal's financial position and supports a positive outlook for regulatory approval by 2024.
  • Noteworthy risks include regulatory hurdles, competitive landscape, and financial sustainability, yet I rate MDGL a "buy" rating due to its promising clinical progress and substantial market potential.

Portrait of successful nurse with team

Ridofranz

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) is currently transitioning from the clinical trial stage to preparing market-ready solutions primarily aimed at addressing non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and liver fibrosis. Their leading candidate, Resmetirom, is now in Phase III clinical trials and is anticipated to enter the market

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
37 Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MDGL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MDGL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MDGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.