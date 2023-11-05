Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

War, The Fed, And The Outlook For Gold

Nov. 05, 2023 4:54 AM ETGold Spot Price (XAUUSD:CUR)LTPZ
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.73K Followers

Summary

  • Gold continues to trade at a premium to real bond yields, in part due to the Israel-Hamas war, suggesting downside risks in the near term.
  • However, high government debt will lead to lower real interest rates, which should be highly bullish for gold in the long term.
  • On balance, gold is inferior to inflation-linked bonds, which offer high yields and less downside risk.

Business gold candlestick investment stock exchange wealth financial concept on 3d golden trade market background of growth finance chart success commercial graph diagram or savings trading value.

Lemon_tm

Gold continues to trade at a large premium to levels implied by still-high real yields, in part reflecting its response to the Israel-Hamas war, which suggests downside risks dominate in the near term even after last week's sharp drop in

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.73K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LTPZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

F
Fero.
Today, 5:53 AM
Investing Group
Comments (11.98K)
"However, high government debt will lead to lower real interest rates" - how do you reconcile this statement with what happened in the last 2 years? How many times I have heard that higher rates are not possible, the FED painted itself into a corner, and yet, here we are. Higher for longer. And the country is still not bankrupt. When the facts change, it's time to rethink the premise, I think.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XAUUSD:CUR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XAUUSD:CUR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XAUUSD:CUR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.