Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTSH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 05, 2023 4:22 AM ETTile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTSH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.61K Followers

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Davis - Vice President, Investor Relations and Chief Accounting Officer

Cabell Lolmaugh - President and Chief Executive Officer

Karla Lunan - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Maxwell Michaelis - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Good day. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Quarter Three 2023 Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference call over to your first speaker today, Mark Davis, Vice President of Investor Relations and Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead.

Mark Davis

Thank you. Good morning to everyone and welcome to the Tile Shop's third quarter earnings call. Joining me today are Cab Lolmaugh, our Chief Executive Officer, and Karla Lunan, our Chief Financial Officer.

Certain statements made during the call today constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to, and within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Those risks and uncertainties are described in our earnings press release issued earlier and in our filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made today are as of the date of this call, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Today's call will also include certain non-GAAP measurements. Please see our earnings release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, which has also been posted on our company website.

With that, let me now

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TTSH

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TTSH

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.