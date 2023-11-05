Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palantir: Messi Would Grow Faster

Nov. 05, 2023 7:00 PM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)
Summary

  • Palantir's growth rates are not as impressive as the hype suggests, with only 16% growth in the September quarter.
  • Compared to AI chip company Nvidia, Palantir's growth rates are pedestrian and not Messi like.
  • The stock is overpriced at 13.5x EV/EBITDA targets and investors should use any S&P 500 inclusion to sell Palantir.
Madame Tussuads New York To Launch Cutting-Edge, Dynamic Lionel Messi Wax Figure

Cindy Ord

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) clearly has a strong future in enterprise AI software. The major question is why investors are so eager to overpay for the hype and not the actual business model. My investment

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Comments (3)

alchemist11 profile picture
alchemist11
Yesterday, 7:31 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.39K)
Been overhyped for years! Always felt like a meme stock!
P
PrettyInGreen
Yesterday, 7:24 PM
Comments (293)
Peter got them the government business in the first place and now that he has largely exited, they will have to maintain that business the old fashioned way by earning it. But, give them a little credit. The products are solid in their outcomes. The earnings and expenses are more predictable and manageable. And, it does seem that customer retention is surprisingly good considering the value of the average deal. And, while it took, like forever, there has been some softening in the SBC share dilution. I don't see PLTR as a sell, not that it won't retract a few percent after the good news settles in, but that there is some momentum here that, in three months with the next quarterly report, may drive an improved price/share range. Will our patience finally pay off? We will see.
S
Seeburto
Yesterday, 7:06 PM
Premium
Comments (4.35K)
Overhyped from the very beginning.
