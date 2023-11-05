Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Insight Enterprises, Inc (NSIT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 05, 2023 5:43 AM ETInsight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.61K Followers

Insight Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Morgado - Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Insight North America

Joyce Mullen - President and CEO

Glynis Bryan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Cardoso - JP Morgan

Matt Sheerin - Stifel

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for attending the Insight Enterprises, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Elisa, and I will be your moderator. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to pass the call to our host, James Morgado, SVP of Finance and CFO of North America to begin. James, you may proceed.

James Morgado

Welcome, everyone. And thank you for joining the Insight Enterprises Earnings conference call. Today we will be discussing the company’s operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. I am James Morgado, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO of Insight North America. Joining me is Joyce Mullen, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Glynis Bryan, Chief Financial Officer.

If you do not have a copy of the earnings release or the accompanying slide presentation that was posted this morning and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, you will find it on our website at Insight.com under the Investor Relations section.

Today’s call, including the question-and-answer period is being webcast live and can also be accessed via the Investor Relations page of our website at Insight.com. An archived copy of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will remain on our website for a limited time.

This conference call and the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NSIT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NSIT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.