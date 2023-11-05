Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TLT: Long-Dated U.S. Treasuries Are A Generational Buy

Martin Vlcek profile picture
Martin Vlcek
1.65K Followers

Summary

  • My macro outlook for 2024 predicts a recession and strong disinflation in major economies.
  • The flatter yield curve, the Fed's pause and many other factors create a favorable environment for long-dated Treasuries.
  • Long-dated Treasuries are now considered a defensive, risk-off asset class and offer an attractive risk-reward opportunity.
  • Investing through target-maturity vs. fixed maturity has individual trade-offs.

Blank Government Check

US Treasury, TLT ETF

wsmahar

My macro outlook favors long-dated Treasuries

My macro outlook for 2024 is that we will see an average recession and strong disinflation in major economies, including the US and the EU. While I expect continued inflationary

This article was written by

Martin Vlcek profile picture
Martin Vlcek
1.65K Followers
MPORTANT DISCLAIMER: Martin is not a Registered Investment Advisor, Broker/Dealer, Securities Broker or Financial Planner. The Information on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. The Information is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice or any other advice, is general in nature and not specific to any individual. Before using Martin's information to make an investment decision, you should seek the advice of a qualified and registered securities professional and undertake your own due diligence. None of the information provided by Martin is intended as investment advice, as an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or as a recommendation, endorsement, or sponsorship of any security, company, or fund. Martin is not responsible for any investment decision made by you. You are responsible for your own investment research and investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Jozsef Pengel profile picture
Jozsef Pengel
Today, 7:56 AM
Comments (282)
Hi Martin, great to see you are writing again, wish you all the best !
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TLT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.