United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Colleen Thompson - VP, Corporate Relations

Vicki Villacrez - SVP, Finance & CFO, TDS Telecommunications Corporation

Laurent Therivel - President, CEO & Director

Douglas Chambers - EVP, CFO and Treasurer

Michelle Brukwicki - CFO, TDS Telecommunications LLC

Conference Call Participants

Richard Prentiss - Raymond James & Associates

Philip Cusick - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

Michael Rollins - Citigroup

Sergey Dluzhevskiy - Gabelli Funds

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the TDS and UScellular's Third Quarter 2023 Operating Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. And please be advised that this call is being recorded. After the speakers' prepared remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

Now at this time I’ll turn the things over to Ms. Colleen Thompson, Vice President, Corporate Relations. Please go ahead ma’am.

Colleen Thompson

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. We want to make you all aware of the presentation we have prepared to accompany our comments this morning, which you can find on the Investor Relations sections of the TDS and UScellular websites.

With me today, and offering prepared comments, are from TDS, Vicki Villacrez, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; from UScellular, LT Therivel, President and Chief Executive Officer; Doug Chambers, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and from TDS Telecom, Michelle Brukwicki, Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

This call is being simultaneously webcast on the TDS and UScellular Investor Relations website. Please see the websites for slides referred to on this call, including non-GAAP reconciliations. We provide guidance for both adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization, or OIBDA, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

