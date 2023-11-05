Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 05, 2023 7:09 AM ETUnited Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.62K Followers

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tim Borst - Assistant Vice President & Director of Investor Relations

Kevin Leidwinger - Chief Executive Officer

Julie Stephenson - Chief Operating Officer

Eric Martin - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning. My name is Anthony and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the UFG Insurance Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

Thank you. I will now turn the call over to UFG VP and Director of Investor Relations, Tim Borst. You may now go ahead.

Tim Borst

Good morning and thank you for joining this call. Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release on our results. To find a copy of this document, please visit our website at ufginsurance.com. Press releases and slides are located under the Investors tab. Joining me today on the call are UFG President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Leidwinger; Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Julie Stephenson; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Martin. Before I turn the call over to Kevin, a couple of reminders.

First, please note that our presentation today may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties and are not a guarantee of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. The actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors which are described in our press release and SEC filings. Also, please note that in our discussion today, we may use some non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the most comparable

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About UFCS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UFCS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.