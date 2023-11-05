Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CGEAF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.62K Followers

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCPK:CGEAF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrice Ouimet - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Philippe Jette - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Maher Yaghi - Scotiabank

Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins

Stephanie Price - CIBC World Markets

Matthew Griffiths - Bank of America

Vince Valentini - TD Securities

Drew McReynolds - RBC

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Patrice Ouimet, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Please go ahead, Mr. Ouimet.

Patrice Ouimet

Thank you. So good morning, everybody and welcome to this fourth quarter conference call which Philip and I will be presenting. Before we begin the call, as usual, I'd like to remind listeners that the call is subject to forward-looking statements which can be found in the press releases issued yesterday. So, I'll turn the call over now to Philippe.

Philippe Jette

Thank you all for joining this call. While fiscal '23 was a year in which we made significant progress in strengthening our core foundation and delivering on our primary growth factors, we did fall short of the financial guidelines provided.

Headwinds facing the U.S. operations over the course of fiscal year offset the solid growth we experienced within our Canadian business on both revenue and EBITDA. That said, a number of measures were implemented in fiscal '23 to help mitigate the challenges we currently face at Breezeline. These initiatives, along with investments made to prepare for the launch of wireless services within our U.S. footprint, aim not only to improve our efficiency but also to increase our addressable market, strengthen our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CGEAF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CGEAF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.