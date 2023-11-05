Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Viad Corp (VVI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 05, 2023 7:47 AM ETViad Corp (VVI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.62K Followers

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Carrie Long - Investor Relations

Steve Moster - President & Chief Executive Officer & President-GES

Ellen Ingersoll - Chief financial Officer

David Barry - President of Pursuit

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Maher - B. Riley Securities

Tyler Batory - Oppenheimer

Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Kartik Mehta - Northcoast Research

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Bailey and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Viad Corp's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] 'Thank you.

Carrie Long, you begin your conference.

Carrie Long

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for Viad's 2023 third quarter earnings conference call. We issued our earnings press release after the market closed today, along with an earnings presentation which are both available on our website at viad.com. We will be referencing specific pages from the presentation during the call as we discuss our business performance and outlook. I also want to point out that our earnings press release and presentation contain important disclosures regarding non-GAAP measures that we'll be referring to during the call, including adjusted EBITDA and income before other items.

During the call, you'll be hearing from Steve Moster, our President and CEO and President of GES; Ellen Ingersoll, our Chief Financial Officer; and David Barry, President of Pursuit. Before turning the call over to Steve, I want to remind everyone that certain statements made during the call which are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements. Information concerning business and other risk factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements can be found in our annual, quarterly and other current reports filed with the SEC.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About VVI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VVI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.