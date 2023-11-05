Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fitell Corporation (FTEL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 05, 2023 7:55 AM ETFitell Corporation (FTEL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.62K Followers

Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ:FTEL) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Yiru Xu - Investor Relations

Yinying Sam Lu - Chief Executive Officer

Jamarson Kong - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to Fitell Corporation’s Fiscal Year of 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And at this time, I’d like to turn the floor over to Yiru Xu with Investor Relations. Ma’am, please go ahead.

Yiru Xu

Thank you, operator. Thank you all for joining us for Fitell fiscal year of 2023 financial results conference call. Fitell has issued a press release announcing the fiscal year of 2023 financial results yesterday afternoon. A copy of Fitell annual report on Form 20-F can be found on sec.gov.

Please note that this call is being recorded live and will be available for replay. I ask that you please take a moment to review our forward-looking statements. During the call, we will be making forward looking statements about company’s performance and business outlook. These statements are based on how we see things today and contain elements of uncertainty. For additional information concerning the factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, please refer to our cautionary statement and risk factors stated in our annual report on Form 20-F.

Joining me today on the call are the CEO of a company, Ms. Yinying Sam Lu and CFO, Mr. Jamarson Kong. I will now turn the call over to our CEO Sam, please go ahead.

Yinying Sam Lu

Thank you, Yiru, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. I will begin today’s call by providing an overview of our business performance during the fiscal year of 2023. We will then provide a detailed overview of our fiscal year 2023 financials, highlighting the financial performance of each product

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FTEL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FTEL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.