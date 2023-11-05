Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Accenture: The Picks And Shovels Of The Technological Transition

Nov. 05, 2023 9:20 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)
Miguel Daban profile picture
Miguel Daban
212 Followers

Summary

  • Accenture benefits from technological disruptions with minimal investments, positioning itself as the "picks and shovels" of technological transitions.
  • The company's income is divided between consulting and outsourcing services, with a strong presence in North America.
  • Key performance indicators to monitor include attrition rate, diamond clients, and new bookings, which indicate future sales and stability.

Accenture building in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is a professional services company focused on IT services and consulting. Its services are available on a broad global base, with very few geographies not represented by the company. It is based in Ireland.

Its market

This article was written by

Miguel Daban profile picture
Miguel Daban
212 Followers
I am a young enthusiast for investment. I like companies with strong competitive advantages, aligned management teams, high FCF generation, and high ROIC with many reinvestment possibilities. I am looking for the best businesses in the world in order to create a long term portfolio that can outperform the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ACN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.