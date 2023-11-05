Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 05, 2023 8:30 AM ETThryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.62K Followers

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Cameron Lessard - Head, Investor Relations

Joe Walsh - Chairman and CEO

Paul Rouse - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Arjun Bhatia - William Blair

Scott Berg - Needham & Company

Robert Oliver - Baird

Zach Cummins - B. Riley Securities

Daniel Moore - CJS

Operator

Thank you for holding, and welcome everyone, to the Thryv Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Cameron Lessard, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Lessard, please go ahead.

Cameron Lessard

Thank you, operator. Hello, and good day to everyone. Welcome to Thryv's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On the call today are Joe Walsh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Rouse, Chief Financial Officer. A copy of our earnings press release and investor presentation can be found on our website at thryv.com or in the Investors section at investor.thryv.com.

Please acknowledge, comments made on today's call and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements about the operations and future results of the company. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the company's earnings release and other filings with the SEC. Thryv has no obligation to update the information presented on this conference call.

Finally, our speakers will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe will provide useful information for investors. Reconciliation of those measures to GAAP will be posted on our website.

With that introduction, I would like to turn the call over to Chairman and CEO, Joe Walsh.

Joe Walsh

Good morning, Cameron, and thank you all for joining us on the call today to discuss our third quarter results. I'd like to dive in here with 2 big ideas. The first is

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About THRY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on THRY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.