Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.K. Headed For Stagnation As Rate Hikes Start To Bite

Nov. 05, 2023 10:00 AM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, FLGB
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.37K Followers

Summary

  • Higher savings rates have so far helped offset only modest increases in average mortgage rates.
  • That's set to change through 2024, and this means higher interest rates will act as a growing drag on UK activity.
  • Rate cuts are likely to start from next summer.

Balls balancing on scale

PM Images

By James Smith

Higher savings rates have helped offset higher mortgage rates so far

The Bank of England’s rate hike cycle has almost certainly concluded, and the focus is now switching to rate cuts. Policymakers are adamant that these

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.37K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWU--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
EWUS--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF
FKU--
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
FLGB--
Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.