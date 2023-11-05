Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Visa: This Impressive Compounder Is Undervalued

Nov. 05, 2023 9:41 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)MA1 Comment
Summary

  • Visa's fiscal Q4 and FY23 earnings beat expectations and the company expects another strong year ahead.
  • Visa's consistent revenue growth, market dominance, and shareholder-friendly capital allocation make it a compelling investment.
  • Visa is still working on solidifying its position in the industry and it is very much working with all underlying metrics showing healthy and impressive YoY growth.
  • I project the company to grow revenue at low-double digits and EPS at mid-teens for the foreseeable future.
  • Based on an upgraded target price of $318, I believe that from a current share price of around $243, investors can expect annual returns exceeding 14%.

Introduction – Visa is an extraordinary company

I maintain my Buy rating on Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) stock following the company’s fiscal Q4 and FY23 earnings, which topped the Wall Street consensus. In addition, Visa management guided for another strong

Daan Rijnberk is an independent investor and author who focuses on finding businesses with a strong moat, healthy financials, and a promising growth outlook to deliver investors stable and above-average long-term profits. This includes a combination of both value and growth opportunities across industries to help readers build well-diversified portfolios. The articles aim not to make quick gains but to achieve long-term sustainable growth by identifying the most promising opportunities in the markets at a fair price. The leading strategy is to buy and hold for as long as the investment thesis is intact. Therefore, an update on most of the covered equities will be provided every 3-6 (In some cases 12) months to keep the rating and thesis up-to-date. Built upon professional experience and personal interests, Daan has specific expertise in semiconductors and fintech. Articles and analyses are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 9:56 AM
Premium
Comments (6.37K)
Daan; THANK YOU for a very nice well written article. I have owned the big "V" ever since its IPO way back in 2008 and have even added to it about 12 times over the years. Lets have some fun now Daan. Take your EPS multiple of 28 and take it against your projected earnings in 2027 & voila you come up with a stock price of $406 by the end of 2027. I'll take it gladly. Also folks should truly read the last set of transcripts of Visa's last quarter as it will keep you well educated of all their New Wins, Renewals, and many things they are doing to keep that growth going in a strong northerly direction. By the way V is my #1 holding by a very wide margin. Now, if we could just keep the darn GOV. out of their business model.
