Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Snowflake: This Leading Data/AI Platform Is The Cheapest It's Been

Nov. 06, 2023 8:00 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)
Value Kicker profile picture
Value Kicker
3.27K Followers

Summary

  • Snowflake fits into the “AI theme” by enabling its enterprise customers to make use of their proprietary data.
  • Snowflake Cortex allows non-tech users to tap into the potential of generative AI.
  • The Total Addressable Market for AI could grow to as large as $1.3 trillion over the next 10 years - a CAGR of 42%.
  • Despite being “expensive” relative to other tech stocks, Snowflake is the cheapest it has been.

Digital Mind. Brain Artificial Intelligence Concept

BlackJack3D

Snowflake's (NYSE:SNOW) stock has fallen like a rock from a price close to $400 in the bull market of 2021 / 2022 to a somewhat more reasonable valuation. I believe that the stock has started from what can be considered a bottom

This article was written by

Value Kicker profile picture
Value Kicker
3.27K Followers
Nine to 5 by day. Hobbyist stock trader by night. I got an MBA and a CFA ... so that should count for something. I only care about my own greedy interests and I love feeding trolls. Not your financial advisor. Information for entertainment purposes only. Diamond hands are forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

About SNOW

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNOW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNOW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.