andresr/E+ via Getty Images

While most tech stocks have seen a renewed bull rally over the past week as interest rate fears have subsided, Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) has gone the opposite way. The leading online real estate database fell sharply after reporting Q3 results, bringing YTD gains to just over 10% - below the performance of the S&P 500. It's a great time, in my view, for investors to use the dip as an opportunity to reassess the bull case for Zillow and buy.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a bullish opinion on Zillow in August, when the stock was trading closer to $55 per share. Since then, the stock has cratered by more than 30%. Two things have materialized in the time since: first, the company has released Q3 results, and its growth outlook for Q4 came in below expectations - denting the stock after earnings. However, the recent class action lawsuit against the NAR - which threatens to upend the business model for buyers' real estate agents - has also materialized, and in my view I think the outcome is a net benefit to a company like Zillow.

Here is my updated long-term bull case for Zillow:

Zillow is positioned to thrive in a world where buyers' agents are less prevalent. Following the class action lawsuit against the NAR that has the potential to upend the current commission sharing-structure, Zillow's reputation as the best marketplace for DIY housing research positions it to become even more relevant.

Across Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads, virtually every American consumer thinking about buying or renting a home will come across one of the Zillow Group's websites. Zillow has built an ecosystem rich with real estate data that has become the forefront of online real estate for users. Zillow traffic reached a record high of 10.5 billion visits (+3% y/y) in 2022.

Focus on internet advertising business without the drag of iBuying. Zillow's decision to stop purchasing homes (its ill-fated iBuying segment) in 2022 will put the spotlight on its high-margin Residential segment.

Zillow is a platform that can add a whole suite of additional monetizable services. With all this traffic, Zillow's ability to generate tertiary revenue is broad. Currently, the majority of Zillow's business comes from advertising fees paid by real estate agents, but the company is also expanding into distributing mortgage products as well. In the future, Zillow could offer a full suite of "after-market" home add-ons, including house insurance, moving services, furnishing/interior decoration services, and others.

Capital-light internet business. Unlike other digital-age real estate competitors like Redfin (RDFN), Zillow runs its apps only - it doesn't have to worry about compensating real estate agents or affiliates of its own.

Stay long here: there's plenty of justification for a rebound rally.

How Zillow can thrive when buyers' agents become less prominent

As many industry-watchers know by now, a federal jury's ruling against the NAR has made shockwaves in the real estate world.

The background behind the lawsuit: in the U.S. the most common way to compensate real estate agents is via a sellers' fee. The sellers' agent usually collects ~6% of a home's gross price and splits that revenue with the buyers' agent. The class action suit claimed, among other complaints, that the NAR's requirement for the sellers to compensate agents of both parties, as well as the inability of buyers' agents to make a sale contingent upon the negotiation of that commission, has artificially kept real estate commissions both opaque and high - benefiting the NAR and realtors at the expense of American consumers.

While the immediate consequences of this ruling aren't yet clear (and the NAR has vowed its intention to appeal the ruling), many industry-watchers are projecting earthshaking changes to how the commission structure in the brokerage business works. Aside from flattening fee structures and potentially lowering commissions, this may prompt many agents to switch away from a percentage-based "success fee" to an hourly model, similar to how more lawyers charge for time instead of on contingency.

I wrote in a recent article on Redfin that while this move will hurt brokerages deeply by cutting into fees, Zillow can benefit. Especially if buyers' agents start to charge hourly for services, many home-buyers will do more of the home research and open house touring on their own (virtual touring features, by the way, have significantly improved on Zillow since the start of the pandemic), leaning more and more on the Zillow platform. Zillow could, for example, start a premium subscription service that can arm homebuyers with more professional-grade tools to replace the services of a buyers' agent - so that homebuyers can limit the use of agents to just closing the transaction, where the structure of contingencies and clauses (and the hyperlocality of these terms) is best left to specialists.

Zillow itself does not believe that complete DIY for buyers is possible, citing the complexity of closing transactions and making sure buyers are well protected against potential pitfalls. However, postulating on the potential future of this ruling, Zillow wrote in its Q3 shareholder letter as follows:

However, indulging for a moment a future scenario where buyer’s agency goes away, we have high confidence that Zillow will remain in a strong position, and potentially even stronger. In this scenario, the U.S. market would likely transition to what we observe in several international geographies, where a few large portals offer a “pay to play” digital listings marketplace. In this scenario, we believe Zillow would be an odds-on favorite to become the leading digital listings marketplace, given our brand, traffic, engagement, and unique focus on solving movers’ real pain points with our software-anchored housing super app vision. If international classifieds markets are any guide, it is possible this leads to a larger and more profitable business model for Zillow."

There is a lot of uncertainty here, of course - which is why investors are more jittery on the entire real estate space, Zillow included. Zillow does rely heavily on advertising dollars from the real estate agent ecosystem, and less lucrative fees for buyers' agents could also mean fewer ad dollars. Given the company has ample heads up to restructure its business model in advance of potential changes, however, I'm more inclined to think of this ruling as more of an opportunity than a risk.

Investors may be panning guidance, but Zillow is still beating the market

The negative post-earnings reaction was primarily driven by Zillow's revenue guidance for Q4:

Zillow outlook (Zillow Q3 shareholder letter)

The company's outlook of $430-$455 million in total revenue, and $316-$334 million in residential revenue, represents a -12% y/y to -7% y/y decline in total revenue and was much worse than Wall Street's $458 million (-6% y/y) expectation. It also represents a return to y/y declines, after Zillow grew total revenue at a 3% y/y clip in Q3, with the strength of Rentals revenue (+34% y/y) overcoming a slight -3% y/y decline in residential/Premier Agent results.

Am I underwhelmed by the outlook? Certainly. But at the same time, we need to be cognizant of the fact that Zillow's sharp y/y declines are a function of the weak housing market (driven by ultrahigh interest rates and low housing supply, pushing affordability to extremes).

Zillow Residential results (Zillow Q3 shareholder letter)

As noted in the company's shareholder letter commentary above, Zillow's decline in residential revenue outperformed industry transaction dollars by 1100bps. For this reason, investors should focus on the fact that Zillow continues to draw huge traffic levels and is building out a future-proof real estate product.

Key takeaways

There's no doubt that uncertainty looms over Zillow - with a potential major disruption to the real estate industry stacking on top of this year's already weak market. However, when we step back and think about Zillow's position as the leading real estate database, I think Zillow will find a way to monetize its assets no matter the industry climate. Use this dip as a buying opportunity.