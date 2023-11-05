Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 05, 2023 9:59 AM ETUniversal Electronics Inc. (UEIC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.62K Followers

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kirsten Chapman - MD/Principal SF, LHA, IR

Paul Arling - Chairman & CEO

Bryan Hackworth - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steve Franco - Rosenblatt Securities

Greg Burns - Sidoti

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Universal Electronics Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Kirsten Chapman with LHA, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kirsten Chapman

Thank you, Sean. And thank you all for joining us for the Universal Electronics third quarter 2023 financial results conference call. By now you should have received a copy of the press release. If you have not, please contact LHA at 415-433-3777 or visit the Investor Relations section of the website. This call is being broadcast live over the Internet. A webcast replay of this call including any additional updated material nonpublic information that might be discussed during this call will be available on the company's website at www.uei.com for one year.

During this call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding future events and future financial performance of the company and cautions you that these statements are just projections, and actual results or events may differ materially from those projections.

These statements include the company's ability to timely develop and deliver new technologies and technology upgrades and related products introduced this year, including meeting the demand for connectivity, interoperability across devices, platforms, and the hybrid systems in the home; achieving new product development and design near and longer-term successes as anticipated by management

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About UEIC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UEIC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.