Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zillow: Potential Industry Disruption Should Be A Big Positive

Nov. 05, 2023 11:10 AM ETZillow Group, Inc. (Z)RPGRF, RPGRY, RTMVF, RTMVY, ZG
Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
3.07K Followers

Summary

  • Zillow's shares declined despite falling mortgage rates due to disappointment in its 4Q23 guidance and concerns about the recent verdict on the commission collusion case.
  • The loss of the Sitzer/Burnett lawsuit could disrupt the commission structure of the residential real estate industry. International markets provide a guide on what this could mean for Zillow.
  • With a dominant market position, I believe Zillow could be a massive beneficiary of large industry changes and see significant upside in the stock.

For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House.

Feverpitched

While the broader equity market surged this week as interest rates fell, shares of Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) declined despite the decline in mortgage rates. Weakness in Zillow shares is attributable to:

  • While Zillow's 3Q23 results handily beat guidance/estimates, the market

This article was written by

Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
3.07K Followers
Former global buyside analyst/PM doing fundamental research for over a decade (2001-2012). Long term (5 year) time horizon when investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of Z either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Also own ZG class of shares.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About Z

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on Z

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Z
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.