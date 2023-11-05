Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
9 Ideal November Fortune Fast Growers Out Of 100

Nov. 05, 2023 11:29 AM ETAMRK, ARCH, ASIX, CALM, CIVI, CTRA, CVX, DCOM, FCX, IPAR, KLIC, NTR, NTR:CA, OKE, PFE, PXD, SBLK, SQM, TS
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • On October 25 2023 an on-line edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 100 Fastest Growing Public Companies. My Dogcatcher quest to sniff-out dividend-buys found 57 dividend-paying fast-growers using YCharts 11/1/23 data.
  • The companies featured on the fastest-growing companies list, which ranks companies based on growth in revenue, profits, and stock returns, are worth a combined $4 trillion in market capitalization.
  • 57 dividend yielding stocks highlighted those 100 fastest-growers and ranged 0.04% to 15.8% in annual-yield, while the 100 ranged -73.61% to 122.42% in broker-estimated one-year price-target-upsides by YCharts 11/1/23 reckoning.
  • Top-ten 2023 F100-FGs boasted net gains from 35.41% to 99.9% per YChart data.
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield F100-FGs showed 26.06% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little (lower-priced) stocks took their lead of this F100-FG pack at over two and one-half lengths into November.
saint bernard

cynoclub/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on Fortune magazine’s 2023 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list (F100-FG)

“The 38th year for Fortune’s annual Fastest-Growing Companies list ranks companies based on growth in revenue, profits, and stock returns; this year’s edition tracks those metrics over the three

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
29.82K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

