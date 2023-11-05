Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SGL Carbon SE (SGLFF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 05, 2023 10:36 AM ETSGL Carbon SE (SGLFF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.62K Followers

SGL Carbon SE (OTCPK:SGLFF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Claudia Kellert - Head, Capital Markets and Communications

Torsten Derr - Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Dippold - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andreas Heine - Stifel

Sven Sauer - Kepler Cheuvreux

Thomas Junghanns - Berenberg

Lars Vom-Cleff - Deutsche Bank

Lukas Spang - Tigris Capital

Claudia Kellert

Yeah. A very warm welcome from our side as well to our Nine-Month Figures. As always our CEO, Torsten Derr; and our CFO, Thomas Dippold will present our financials and give you a little bit more insight about the business development. After the presentation, you will have enough time to answer your questions.

I hand over to Torsten Derr.

Torsten Derr

Yes, Claudia. Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone. We are very happy to report that both parameters our Group sales and our EBITDApre are in the expected range. Our group sales are at €821.7 million. Our EBITDApre is on €130 million and this despite a significant decline in the wind market which is heavily affecting our business unit Carbon Fiber. The business unit Carbon Fiber we had to impair some months ago by €44.7 million.

All our other BU’s are on record level, especially our biggest business unit Graphite Solution driven by a strong Semiconductor market is on record high and this is driven by customers out of the Silicon Carbide segment.

In this segment we are running with two graphite types, porous graphite and isostatic graphite at capacity. This is why we expanded our CapEx by one-third to expand the capacities and meet the strong demand.

Our guidance was sales on previous year EBITDA between €160 million and €180 million and we confirm both the sales and the EBITDA guidance but EBITDA on the

