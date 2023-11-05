Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Piedmont Office: Most Risks Addressed Following Renewal Of Largest Tenant

Summary

  • Office REIT, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, is outperforming over the past month, up nearly 20%.
  • The positive performance follows a strong quarterly showing, one that included positive updates on their single largest tenant.
  • The renewal update for U.S. Bancorp clears the air of the last major risk factor behind debt refinancing and the dividend payout, both of which were addressed previously.
  • I continue to maintain a strongly bullish view on PDM stock and continue to believe shares have further room to grow.

Shares in Sunbelt-focused office operator, Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM), have gained nearly 20% in the last month, outperforming other peers, as well as the broader market.

Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

