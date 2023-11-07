Holyhikaru

Introduction

I last covered Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) right after they reported Q3 earnings on August 1st. The coffee giant beat analysts' estimates on EPS but slightly missed on revenue. Although they had a strong Q3 the stock has been volatile over the last quarter dropping from around $100 a share to below $90. After reporting Q4 earnings, and the FED giving investors some optimism after their November 1st meeting, SBUX experienced a pop in share price where they jumped nearly 12% from $92 to $103 where it's currently trading at the time of writing. In this article I get into why investors looking for capital appreciation along with dividend growth should consider adding SBUX to their portfolio.

Earnings Smash

SBUX smashed its Q4 earnings beating on both the top and bottom line. And they beat by a pretty substantial margin. Earnings per share of $1.06 beat analysts' estimates by $0.09 while revenue of $9.37 billion was $800 million more than the $9.29 billion consensus. In my opinion, the recession talks that have been going on all year spooked investors, which is why I think the stock dropped significantly after Q3 earnings. With the FED all but declaring a recession dead, this boosted investor sentiment. Many complain about SBUX saying their coffee is overpriced and I'm assuming they wondered if consumers would pay for this with inflation and tighter consumer spending. Well it seems like the coffee retailer put those talks to rest.

Same store sales rose 8%, fueled by 3% in customer traffic. So more customers are spending more in SBUX's stores despite ongoing inflation. One reason for this I believe is the change in season. Now some might say, "What does the time of year have to do with this?" Well, thanks to their pumpkin spiced lattes and apple croissants, this helped them achieve record revenue. The spiced latte is the retailer's most popular drink and they've been selling this for 20 years now. As the weather becomes cooler, this draws more customers to their stores. Same store sales also rose in their second biggest market, China, by 5%. Customer traffic was even higher in the country at 8% vs 3% here in the U.S. Although the average ticket price did fall by 3%.

Strong Growth

One way SBUX is able to achieve record revenue is by opening new stores and growing its active rewards members. When it comes to growth, I can't think of too many companies that can outdo Starbucks. They continue to open new stores. Last quarter they opened 588 additional ones. In Q4, they opened 816 new stores. 326 of these were in China bringing their total to 38,000 worldwide, and 6,800 in their 2nd largest market. And the plan is to have 41,000 by the end of fiscal year '24. Operating margins also expanded in Q4 310 basis points from the prior year, exceeding even management's expectations. This was driven by increased efficiency throughout U.S. stores. Although this continues to be partially offset by investments in store partners and higher G&A costs.

In Q4, active rewards members grew over 2.5 million to 33 million members in the U.S. Internationally, 90-day members grew more than 4 million bringing the total roughly to 81.5 million globally. This is 8.6% growth in memberships in one quarter! Additionally, they set records in spend per member and total member spend. Memberships continue to be a key-driver for growth and I expect this to continue going forward. Especially with SBUX bringing back the iconic red cups this month. Just in time for the holiday season.

This will cause SBUX to continue breaking revenue records. Some may think the opening of new stores is the key, and while it is important, active members supersede this. Reward & members account for a large part of revenue and in Q2 they accounted for 57% of company-operated revenue. In Q1, members had a whopping $3.3 billion loaded on cards. Like I mentioned in my earlier article, that's more than some banks hold! Below you can see the growth in active members this fiscal year. Active members grew 10% from 30 million to 33 million members over a year period. Bringing the total global count to 75 million and the company plans to double this within 5 years. By Q1 '24 earnings, I project growth of 4% to 6% in active members as consumers gear up for the holidays and winter months.

What Are The Institutions Doing?

Starbucks also recently announced plans to get more investors interested in the company. One way is by their "Triple Shot Reinvention" plan which will focus on elevating the brand even further, strengthening their digital capabilities and increasing their global presence. They also plan to accelerate store expansion and active members going forward. And I think this will attract more investors as the company executes this plan moving forward.

In the last 12 months, the stock has experienced lots of insider buying with $25.41 billion institutional inflows in the last year with $7.34 billion of outflows during the same period. During Q2 institutions bought a significant amount of shares with $15 billion, more than doubling Q1. In Q3 institutions sold more than they bought with $349 million worth of stock sold to $181 million bought.

Dividend Safety

One reason I view SBUX as a forever hold is the capital appreciation they offer along with the dividend growth. The company raised it earlier this year to $0.57 from $0.53. Since 2020 they've raised the dividend nearly 27%. This is similar to its consumer discretionary peer McDonald's (MCD) who raised theirs 29.5% over the same period. Quant gives the stock a dividend safety grade of D which I think is a little harsh. This could be due to the elevated earnings and FCF payout ratio they experienced in 2020 & 2022. But since then the coffee giant has been growing earnings and free cash flow steadily.

Earnings per share have grown 9.2% in the last two years, and this is expected to grow double-digits next year. With the annual dividend of $2.16 and earnings of $3.54 for the fiscal year, this gives SBUX a safe payout ratio of 61%. Their free cash flow payout ratio is also expected to drop slightly from 68% to 67% next year. Although this is slightly above the 60% most, and myself like to see as I typically like to see 40% to 60%. Lower than this is even better. This means the company is retaining more cash to reinvest back into itself.

One company that comes to mind is Kroger (KR). In the last 5 years the grocer has had an average FCF payout ratio of less than 28%. I expect SBUX to continue growing FCF & earnings as the company restarts buying back shares. Next year they expect EPS growth of 15% to 20%. Furthermore, management remains committed to targeting a 50% dividend payout ratio, which I think displays their confidence in increasing earnings in the coming years. This will likely attract more investors as well.

Is It A Buy, Hold, Or Sell?

Until recently the stock was trading in what I considered a buy range. As I previously mentioned I like SBUX in the $80 to $90 range. The stock briefly touched below $90 before it received a boost to its price from the Q4 earnings beat on November 2nd. With a price target of $111 I think investors should wait for a pull back if they want a greater margin of safety. Currently 21 Wall Street analysts rate it a hold while 9 have it a strong buy and after the recent surge after earnings I agree with the hold recommendation. But SBUX is forever hold so I can definitely see the share price continuing to rise from here.

Using the Dividend Discount Model for SBUX I came to a price target of $115.50 for the coffee retailer. SBUX is a high growth stock but I decided to be a bit more conservative forward-looking with a 6% expected growth rate, below the near 9% dividend growth average it has over the last 5 years. However, SBUX can sometimes be very volatile and I wouldn't be surprised the see the stock rally past both price targets in the coming months. Or move in the opposite direction. Long-term investors looking to add should look for any signs of share price weakness and consider adding whenever the stock retracts. Me personally I like the stock in the low $90's or better.

Risks

SBUX currently faces two risks that I think should raise some concerns. The first being the company's heavy reliance on China. The international segment continues to be a large part of their success as seen by same store sales and customer traffic in the country. But as seen in 2020 and more recently last year, financials were affected due to the COVID-19 lockdowns that were in place in the country.

I do think the company is trying to diversify away from China by having its eyes on India, but China remains a growth story for them also as they plan to open 9k stores by 2025. As a military member there's also growing concerns of a war with China. I'm not saying that this will happen but it something to think about. If we did go to war with China how would Starbucks be affected? We saw what several businesses did when the war between Ukraine & Russia happened.

The second risk is lawsuits. In October, the coffee retailer was engaged in an ongoing lawsuit, suing Workers United for trademark infringement. The unionization of its stores still continues to be an issue, although this has seemed to subside over the last few months. Since 2021, more than 366 of its stores have voted to unionize and this could be an ongoing issue in the near future.

Conclusion

SBUX has continued to navigate an environment of unprecedented volatility by delivering strong Q4 earnings. They also continued to grow its active rewards members, who continue to be a strong revenue growth driver for the company. Management also expects 15% to 20% growth going forward. SBUX is the perfect stock for capital appreciation and dividend growth. Although the coffee giant did experience some setbacks in 2022, they continue to focus on growth by launching "Triple Shot Reinvention".

With the recent earnings beat, the stock's share price has appreciated double-digits, pushing them back above $100. I personally like the stock in the low $90's or even lower, but investors with a long-term outlook should consider adding here and dollar-cost averaging into SBUX as they can be quite volatile. With management targeting a 50% dividend payout ratio, this even further strengthens my case that SBUX is a dividend stock you want in your portfolio.