Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Portfolio Update: Next Trades

Michael Roat profile picture
Michael Roat
1.44K Followers

Summary

  • The UST yield curve has steepened and this could provide an opportunity to buy US banking stocks on weakness in a no-recession scenario.
  • Japan and Eurozone exporters can benefit from a global downturn due to easier central bank policies depreciating the yen and euro while providing a lift to their respective stock indices.
  • Current positioning update and watch list are provided.

Macro shot of international paper money banknote.

Blue Planet Studio

It looks like the inversion on 10’s - 2’s bottomed in March of this year around a 107 basis point spread. I called this steepening or closing of the inversion since then nearly perfectly. At that point back in March

This article was written by

Michael Roat profile picture
Michael Roat
1.44K Followers
I have approximately 8 years of experience trading and 10 years of researching, specifically relating to central banking and credit cycles. I have developed a keen ability to synthesize and understand complex macroeconomic information very effectively and quickly. I have an in-depth understanding of international capital flows, foreign exchange rates, and global bond, equity and commodity markets. I have extensive experience tracking economic data and developing macro-economic investment theses. I specialize in and often express views relating to currencies, monetary policy, real (inflation-expectation-adjusted) interest rates and bond yield differentials. I avidly read and process daily economic news, analysis and market data. I can contribute to relevant economic thinking and discussion as well as generating and assessing investment ideas using the knowledge I’ve developed through first-hand experience trading in competitive financial markets.Disclaimer: I am not a registered financial advisor. I am a newsletter provider and nothing published under the name Michael Roat or Tri-Macro Research should be considered financial or investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABBNY--
ABB Ltd
AFLYY--
Air France-KLM SA
ALPMF--
Astellas Pharma Inc.
ALPMY--
Astellas Pharma Inc.
ASML--
ASML Holding N.V.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.