Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 05, 2023 1:19 PM ETFresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUF), FSNUY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.62K Followers

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCPK:FSNUF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 12:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Markus Georgi - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Michael Sen - Chief Executive Officer

Sara Hennicken - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Graham Doyle - USB

Veronika Dubajova - Citi

Hassan Al-Wakeel - Barclays

Victoria Lambert - Berenberg

Oliver Reinberg - Kepler Cheuvreux

James Vane-Tempest - Jefferies

Sezgi Oezener - HSBC

Markus Georgi

Thank you, Andrea. Good morning, good afternoon, depending on your time zone. Thanks, everybody, for joining us today. It’s my pleasure to welcome all of you to our third quarter 2023 earnings call.

As always, with me on the call today, Michael and Sara. Before we start, I would like drawing your attention to the cautionary language that is included in our safe harbor statement on Page two of today’s presentation.

And without any further ado, I hand it over to you, Michael. The floor is yours.

Michael Sen

Thank you, Markus. A warm welcome, everybody. This is Michael. Sara and I are going to review the business and financial highlights for Q3 fiscal 2023, emphasizing our achievements and deliverables on FutureFresenius. And then obviously, we’re going to take your questions.

It’s been around a year plus since I became CEO, and there are two points I want everybody on the call to understand and hopefully appreciate. First, we’re moving rapidly and delivering on the plans we set out. Our new management team is highly determined and committed and, more importantly, acting as a team. We’re laser focused on our key Operating Companies Kabi and Helios.

We’ve increased transparency in reporting and operations. We have simplified structures and straightened governance. Second, there is clear momentum behind the changes and improvements we’ve made.

These are - and I really

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FSNUF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FSNUF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.