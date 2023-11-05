Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
W.P. Carey Absolutely Clobbers Investors

Nov. 05, 2023 4:38 PM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)NLOP4 Comments
Quad 7 Capital
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We were short the REIT space for many months, and recently started warming up to select names.
  • A questionable spinoff of WPC's office assets into Net Lease Office Properties and sales of the remaining office properties will provide a cash influx.
  • There is no evidence of how this spinoff really benefits shareholders.
  • A red flag reference to accessing capital markets in 2024 despite added liquidity.
  • How the cash will be used should be front and center of shareholder's concerns, who have been crushed here. You don't need to get clobbered.
Soccer referee hand holding red card

FOTOKITA/iStock via Getty Images

There is one REIT stock that we have been asked about time and again for about 6-7 months straight by those who follow our work or those who belong to our trading group. For a quick

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020.


Comments (4)

scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
Today, 6:13 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.78K)
low quality article.
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 5:17 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5.65K)
You asked. I have many disagreements starting with your apparent approach to investing and your apparent misunderstanding of REIT business models. Those discussions may be too long for this forum.

But the one thing that may merit discussion here is that I disagree about the WPC balance sheet. A significant amount of mortgage debt went to NLOP, and WPC has been paying off with cash more or less $1B per year of such debt.

It is a mistake to imagine that both term loans and the line of credit have to be paid off. They might pay down one term loan. But they need the line of credit to grow and the banking consortium that enjoys the earnings will certainly roll it and at least one term loan. And all that floating rate debt is already very likely as expensive as it is going to get.

So the only further damage to forward AFFO might come from replacing the $1B per year of unsecured debt over the next two years. If that costs an incremental 3% it will be $30M per year or just under 3% of AFFO. Meanwhile AFFO will grow by a few percent from rent increases plus several percent, from 2024, from investment of that incoming cash at an ROE above 5%.

So despite potentially increasing interest costs, AFFO will grow. Perhaps not so much in 2024, depending on the cadence of a lot of things. But definitely after that. And now the dividend will grow with AFFO, finally.

Income investors should celebrate.

Paul
d
dnj1
Today, 5:54 PM
Comments (189)
@R. Paul Drake Agreed and I noted the debt maturity chart, while showing ~55% of total debt coming due in the next few years, that also happens to be the debt with the highest rates of all their debt, so repayments will be more beneficial and refi/rollovers should be minimally impactful from a weighted rate perspective.

I see the glass as half full, but execution does matter and mgt needs to perform at top of their game from here.
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 5:03 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.62K)
Thanks for the thoughtful insight… long and clobbered.
