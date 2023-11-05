Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tata Steel Limited (TATLY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 05, 2023 5:38 PM ETTata Steel Limited (TATLY)
Tata Steel Limited (OTC:TATLY)

Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call

November 02, 2023, 04:30 AM ET

Company Participants

T.V. Narendran - CEO and Managing Director

Koushik Chatterjee - Executive Director and CFO

Samita Shah - VP, Corporate Finance, Treasury and Risk Management

Conference Call Participants

Sumangal Nevatia - Kotak Securities

Tarang Agarwal - Old Bridge Capital

Satyadeep Jain - AMBIT

Kirtan Mehta - BOB Capital

Ashish Jain - Macquarie

Amit Dixit - ICICI Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Tata Steel Analysts' Call. Please note that this meeting is being recorded. All the attendees' audio and video has been disabled from the back end and will be enabled subsequently.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Samita Shah. Thank you. And over to you, ma'am.

Samita Shah

Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to this call to discuss our results for the Second Quarter of FY '24. We published our results yesterday and there is a detailed presentation explaining the same as well uploaded on our Web site. I hope you had a chance to go through it. We had quite a few announcements also with the results and we would be happy to share the details and provide you any clarification as you may require.

We will be joined on the call by our CEO and Managing Director, Mr. T.V. Narendran; and our ED and CFO, Mr. Koushik Chatterjee. Before I hand it over to them, I would like to remind you that this entire conversation today will be covered by the Safe Harbor clause on Page 2 of our presentation.

Thank you. And over to you, Naren.

T.V. Narendran

Thanks, Samita. Good afternoon, good morning or good evening depending on where you are. Thank you for

